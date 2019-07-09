{{featured_button_text}}

April 14, 1952 — June 4, 2019

Michael was born in Dublin, Ireland.

He served in Vietnam.

He was father of Christina and Trisha Kelley; grandfather of Anna and Brylee Wright and Dominic Kelley; great-grandfather of Vayden Nelson and Violet Wright.

