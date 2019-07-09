April 14, 1952 — June 4, 2019
Michael was born in Dublin, Ireland.
He served in Vietnam.
He was father of Christina and Trisha Kelley; grandfather of Anna and Brylee Wright and Dominic Kelley; great-grandfather of Vayden Nelson and Violet Wright.
Michael was born in Dublin, Ireland.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
He served in Vietnam.
He was father of Christina and Trisha Kelley; grandfather of Anna and Brylee Wright and Dominic Kelley; great-grandfather of Vayden Nelson and Violet Wright.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.