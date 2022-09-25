Michael John Curran

August 20, 1967 - June 12, 2022

EL PASO, TX - Mike was adopted at birth by his parents Gary and Mary (Ystad) Curran in Portland, OR. They moved to Lebanon, OR in early 1972.

Mike attended Queen Anne Elementary, Lebanon Middle School, and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in the class of '86. During his school years Mike participated in swimming, wrestling, and BMX events as well as Cub Scouts. Mike attended St. Edwards Catholic Church, was baptized, was an altar boy, and participated in youth ministry, CCD classes. Not long after high school Mike married Sandy McLain. They had a daughter, Rochelle Dawn, who passed away a couple of months after her birth. Mike and Sandy divorced.

In his adult years Mike lived in Texas and worked installing carpet and flooring.

Mike passed away due to injuries sustained in an auto accident in El Paso, TX.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Rochelle; his parents: Gary and Mary Curran; and his niece, Sandra Parks. Mike is survived by his sister, Maureen Parks of Portland, OR; brother, Tom Curran and his wife Carolina of Cave Creek, AZ; and extended family.

Mike's interment was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Portland, OR.