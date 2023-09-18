July 13, 1948 - August 13, 2023

In Loving Memory Mike

Mike passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital in Albany. He was 75.

He lived Life with a lot of thought, kindness and humor and had a warm, welcoming smile.

Mike was born to Dr. John "Jack" and Eva Colbert in Downey, Calif. The family moved to San Jose, CA about 1955, where Mike went to school and grew up.

He graduated from San Jose High School in 1966, and afterwards enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in South Korea , not far from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). He returned stateside in 1968 to serve as reservist in California. Mike attended San Jose City College and San Jose State University, CA.

At the wedding of two close friends in San Jose, he met Judith Ann Haak whom he married in 1982 in Albany Oregon. Here he and Judy made their home of 42 years, being near both of their families that had already moved to the Northwest.

Mike was a loving "Fur Dad" to dogs Fozzie, Bandit, Phoenix, Jack and Indy. Also to the cats, Virgil, Larrie, Rae, Nova, and Kitty. He also loved watching other peoples dogs for them, such as Josie and Coco, Cassie, Duke, Tank. He was part of the Greater Albany Oregon School District (GAPS) Custodial/Maintenance staff for 20 years and formed many lasting friendships at each school where he worked. Prior to this, his work in San Jose included building and testing personnel carriers and later working as a Honda auto mechanic. Mike loved using his hands ...doing pottery and drawing; building or remodeling; working on cars , fixing appliances, gardening, or putting together a computer system. He loved to drive long distances and drove his 1994 Dodge Ram truck with pride in his Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Mike was a fabulous cook and loved sharing his spaghetti , chicken enchiladas, BBQ Teriyaki chicken and pickled dill green beans. He had a wonderful collection of music of all genres but mostly rock and blues. He had attended many of the 1960s rock concerts in San Francisco. More live concerts were attended in Oregon over the years and there was often music playing wherever Mike was. Renting favorite beach houses at the coast was an injection of joy for Mike. He surf fished, built sand sculptures, walked dogs, did jigsaw puzzles and cooked. Another joy was camping at the favorite Southern Oregon lake watching the night sky, sitting around the campfires with family. Sometimes there were coyotes howling in the distance.

A big fan of sports, Mike was a hard core fan of Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers from the time they moved from Brooklyn NY in 1958. He followed the Los Angeles Rams football team too. Sharing stories and jokes was always a fun event with Mike. He was proud that as a young kid he could Pogo-stick around 2 blocks of his neighborhood non-stop!

In his teen years of the 1960s, Mike had been one of the avid surfers on the California coastline, mostly surfing around Santa Cruz, CA, loving places like Steamers Lane and Pleasure Point. He would tell of sea lions nibbling his toes and that it was a good sign to have them around. Mike was predeceased by his parents Jack and Eva, and siblings Suzanne and Dexter.

He is survived by wife Judy, sister Kathy, step-mother Gisela, half-brother Bert, half-sister Colleen and many beloved nieces and nephews, and cousins. He will be missed.

The family wishes to express our deep gratitude to the following for their compassion and kindness while caring for Mike, and giving wonderful support to family: his doctors and nurses at SAGH ER, ICU, and Med/Surg, the Albany Fire Department and Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home.

We also are grateful to his PCP, Dr Hejl and his nurse for their kind support over the recent years.

Finally, our deep appreciation for the love of our neighbors and friends who have been extremely supportive throughout this difficult time. Mike wished that there be no services and that his ashes be scattered at his favorite coastal location.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation: Safehaven Humane Society, Wounded Warriors Project, Albany Hospital Foundation, The American Heart Association.