July 24, 1946 - May 26, 2023

Michael James Weedman, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023, in Salem, Oregon. Born on July 24, 1946, in Berkeley, California, the son of Hannah Murphy and Curtis Weedman, Michael grew up in a close-knit family with his siblings, John, Shirlee, and Glen.

On February 24, 1975, Michael married the love of his life, Joyce Kendrick, in Vancouver, Washington. Together, they built a beautiful life and were blessed with three children, Allison, Lindsay, and Tammi. Michael was a devoted husband and father, always putting the needs of his family first by providing support and love, and teaching the values of hard work and discipline. His children, and grandchildren Alexandria, Donovan, and Tyson, and his great-granddaughter Nevaeh, were the light of his life, and he took great pride in their achievements.

As we remember Michael James Weedman, we celebrate a life well-lived, marked by love, service, and an unwavering commitment to family and community. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched, and his memory will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know him.