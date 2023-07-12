Oct. 101966 - June 6, 2023

ALBANY - Michael James Kerr, (Michael, Mike, Mikey), born October 10, 1966, in Corvallis, Oregon and did not travel far, passing away in his own home in Albany, Oregon, on June 6, 2023, surrounded by his daughter, wife and sister, all of whom loved and cared for him deeply.

Anyone who knew Mikey, knew if he was joking with you, he liked you and would do anything to help

you within his reach or talents. He spent, almost to the day, 38 years at Wilson Motors where he was always a Mechanic first but then took on the role of assistant service manager. His knowledge of cars, whether it was the year, make and model or what part it was going to take to fix it, was just incredible, this knowledge and know how will be missed.

Beyond his love of cars and trucks, he loved camping, he loved the smell of a campfire and did not care if his flannel jacket smelled like campfire for weeks after. His most recent love was Overlanding, he spent about 5 years adding things to his jeep to make it just perfect but when it was almost perfect, he would need to add one more thing. Mike and his wife were able to purchase a unique travel trailer that would go places most RVs would not be able to go but unfortunately, they did not get to use it long before Mike was diagnosed with cancer and this would end up taking his life two years later.

We were all EXTREMELY lucky to have had two more years with this wonderful man. He was LOVED, he was LIKED and he is MISSED.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of an extraordinary emotional support team for the family, they would like to express their gratitude.

No service will be held at Mike's request, he said he just wanted people to remember him the way they wanted to and one thing is for sure, he will be remembered.

DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.