December 7, 1954 - December 16, 2022

Michael Dwane Brenneman was born December 7, 1954 to loving parents Melvin and Julane.

Born with a hole in his heart, he was not expected to live much past infancy. However, Mike did live and in 1959 technology had evolved enough for surgeons to complete open heart surgery on him at just 4 years old; making him the youngest open heart surgery patient in the US to survive. Michael repaid this gift of life in whole by building a meaningful, successful and adventurous life which included the entrepreneurship of Albany Wheel and Exhaust for many years.

After turning over the business to his sons and retiring from business ownership in 2017, he went to work for his high school art teacher Bill Gillham restoring Alfa Romeos. Tractor Mike cultivated his love for bringing things back to life that had long been forgotten and was happy to share his knowledge with anyone who was interested in learning. From antique farm equipment to classic cars and vintage bicycles, if it was in a field or stuffed away in a barn he was excited to rescue it. Boating, hiking, camping and fishing with family and friends also filled him with joy and great satisfaction throughout the years.

After the past few years of struggling with his health Mike was called home on the evening of December 16, 2022 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his mother Judy in April of 2020 and is survived by his father Mel, sister Deborah Estes, wife Joyce, sons Justin and Adam, daughter Jessica and grandchildren Lincoln, Daisy, Josslyn and Kase. He will be missed deeply by his family and anyone who was lucky enough to call him friend.

A celebration of life is TBA held in the spring/summer of 2023.

His family is asking that instead of flowers, anyone that can should donate to the Shriners Children's Hospital in his memory.