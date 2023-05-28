Michael Dungan was born in Portland, Oregon on September 17, 1942. He graduated from Oregon State University in Electrical Engineering and spent most of his career working for PacifiCorp. His last position was District Manager in Corvallis, Oregon. He continued a career in the financial industry and was a Registered Principle Investment Advisor with LPL Financial in Oregon until his move to Arizona where he lived for 22 years practicing. He was extremely involved in community service which included Board of Trustees for Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, Oregon Trail Council, Corvallis Benton County Economic Development, Corvallis Rotary Club and Superstition Rotary Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona. He enjoyed golfing, fly fishing, trips with family and coaching youth activities. He passed away from multiple myeloma peacefully under the care of hospice at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Diane, children Kelly Barton, Jason Dungan, Cody Dungan, Samantha Dungan and six grandchildren. Celebration of Life was held at the home with family and friends present, September 17, 2022. His smile and laughter are greatly missed, but forever remembered.