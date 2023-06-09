January 2, 1944 – June 7, 2023

The family of Michael Beemer is saddened to announce his passing on June 7, 2023. Married since April 22nd of 1966, Michael was the beloved spouse of DiAnna, and larger than life father to Paul Barrett, Marc Beemer and Dana Cunningham, along with their spouses, Shari, Mike and Ron. To his grandchildren, Carl, Sabrina, Ryan and Nicholas, and great grandchildren Devon, Logan, Jaden, Brooklyn, Carter, Peyton, Henry, Adelaide and Roman, he was Grandpa, Papa and many other terms of affection. He also leaves behind his sisters Peggy and Kitty.

Michael was a sportsman, outdoorsman, and over all lover of nature. He and DiAnna, his one true love, enjoyed spending time traveling the Pacific NorthWest, visiting their vacation property in Central Oregon and visiting her family in the Midwest. During their travels, he and DiAnna spent time visiting cemeteries and creating a thorough and detailed family tree. He enjoyed fishing and boating with his son Paul, creating woodworking projects with his son Marc, and traveling and camping with his daughter Dana and the rest of the family.

All of his grandchildren and great grandchildren loved spending time with him. Serious talk or silly faces. He was all in.

His yard was another one if his joys, and would rival any city park. He leaves with us a void that won't be filled and will be missed terribly. Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.