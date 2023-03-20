September 22, 1943—March 6, 2023

Michael B. Layman, 79, of Bend, Oregon, passed away on March 6, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a very short and unexpected battle with cancer. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother with a kind and generous soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched.

Mike was born on September 22, 1943 to Bert Layman and Kathryn “Kate” Cummings Layman in Corvallis, Oregon. He attended Madison Elementary and Riverside Schools in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. During school, Mike was involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA) raising and showing steers at the Linn County fair. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an armor crewman, stationed in Texas and Germany, reaching the rank of Sergeant.

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in May 1964, Mike returned to Albany, Oregon where he began working for Oregon Metallurgical (OreMet). Mike was a natural leader and was proud that he worked his way up to manager of the OreMet titanium sponge plant before retiring in May 1999. After retirement, Mike spent his time playing golf, swimming, reading, and practicing yoga. Mike enjoyed restoring and driving his 1935 Ford hot rod throughout Oregon. Mike loved to travel and visited many places during his life including Europe, Turkey, Russia, the Caribbean, and New York City. One of Mike’s favorite destinations was Napa, California where he spent time with family and friends enjoying glasses of fine wine. Mike was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed attending and cheering at his grandchildren’s sporting events. Mike was the family chef for the majority of holiday meals and other events and loved sharing his passion for cooking with family and friends, especially his grandson Ian.

On November 2, 1962, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Judy Marmon Layman, who preceded him in death from lung cancer on August 31, 1996. On September 12, 1998, Mike married Margie Briscoe Layman and they were happily married for almost 25 years.

Mike is survived by his wife, Margie; son Kelly (Lisa) Layman; daughter Shannon (Glen) Kearns; step-son Jeff (Stephanie) Briscoe; step-daughter Kari (Phil) Silver; grandsons Ian (Megan) Kearns, Connor Kearns, Gabriel Layman, Grayden Briscoe, and Asher Silver; granddaughters Alexis (Chris) Broker, Emery Silver, and Ainsley Briscoe; as well as brothers Malcom (Debbie) Layman and Rick Layman.

A celebration of life service for Mike will be held later this spring at a location and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.