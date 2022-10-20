Michael Andrew Cochran

Oct. 6, 1951 – Oct. 15, 2022

Michael "Mike" Andrew Cochran, 71, of Lebanon, died October 15, 2022 in Corvallis.

Mike was born October 6, 1951 in Tillamook, OR, the son of Robert and Betty (Peters) Cochran. The family resided in California and Brownsville before settling in Lebanon in 1966. Mike graduated from Lebanon High School in 1970.

Mike married Judy Van Epps on June 28, 1975 in Lebanon. He had worked for Wah Chang for 43 years before retiring in 2017.

Mike was a member of the Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping at Clear Lake and Seaside, fishing, hunting, electric trains, going to garage sales, working on and building cars. Mike also enjoyed working around the house, his famous words "No I can't go I have mowing to do." He especially loved just sitting around spending time talking with family and friends.

Mike is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Kelsey (Brian) Childress, brother Dennis (Millie) Cochran, and sister Susan (Charlie) Group.

His parents preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany, Oregon 97322. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Contributions in his memory may be made to FISH of Lebanon.