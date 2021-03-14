Michael Andre Huycke

Jan. 30, 1944 - Jan. 23, 2021

Michael "Mike" Andre Huycke passed away from esophageal cancer at his home on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

The son of Andre and Betty Jane (Sternberg) Huycke, he was born in Portland. Mike spent his youth skiing on Lake Oswego and playing pranks with his clan of "Lakers". He attended college in the Bay Area, enjoying concerts and clubs more than classes. Mike graduated from the University of Oregon and returned to Lake Oswego to marry Barb Terry.

Mike joined the Navy and said he "flew drones protecting the beaches of Florida". He then became an investment broker at Merrill Lynch but preferred selling wood products for Willamette Industries until retirement.

Mike loved his grandchildren, Sarah and Kale (in college); his children Megan and Jason, and Mike Jr. and Lisa; and his wife Gabi. Gabi and Mike's boys (when they were second graders) introduced Mike and Gabi at the local Safeway store. Mike invited her into his life and she stayed for 43 years.