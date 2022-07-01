March 14, 1961 - June 20, 2022

Michael Allen Going passed away under unexpected circumstances Monday, June 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

Michael was born March 14, 1961 in Corvallis, Oregon to Eugene and Carol Going. He was the only boy and oldest of 4 siblings, growing up with three sisters.

Michael's family moved from Portland to Lebanon, Oregon in 1969. He attended Elementary, Middle, and High school there, graduating in June 1980.

Michael enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1987 where he specialized in security. After being honorably discharged in 1987 he moved back to Lebanon with his family where he worked in construction and had aspirations of becoming a firefighter.

On June 9, 1989, Michael fell thirty feet to asphalt and suffered a broken neck while completing a roofing job, leaving him paralyzed as a quadriplegic. After his accident, Michael spent a number of years speaking in local schools about the power of a positive attitude, using his accident as an example.

In 1998 Michael created a non-profit charity called Operation Fire Engine 51. He acquired a 1972 Ward LaFrance Fire Engine and a 1990 Dodge Rescue truck that he refurbished to replicate the Fire Truck and Rescue Squad from the 1970's TV show Emergency, which he also had a deep love for. With his charity he traveled around the state of Oregon with the goal of raising money for Burn Victim survivors.

Michael most enjoyed spending time with his two children, family, and friends. His family often joked that Michael knew no strangers, as everywhere he went he was quick to introduce himself and get people talking. His hobbies included a deep love of the Fire Service, collecting John Deere memorabilia, Heavy Machinery, the TV show 6 Million Dollar Man, and Chuck Norris.

Michael is survived by his two children, son Tyler Going (Meredith) of McMinnville, daughter Megan Reynolds (Jacob) of Lebanon, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Carol Going of Albany, sisters Karen Kropf (Kevin) of Albany, Nancy (Ken) May of Lebanon, Lisa (Cole) Merton of Lebanon, and brother Don Opel of Lebanon, as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene Going, and grandparents.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Shift Church in Albany, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.