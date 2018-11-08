September 7, 1957 — November 5, 2018
Michael Alan Stone passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Mike was born in Corvallis to Delmar and Reta Stone. He grew up in Salem, Oregon and married his wife of 34 years, Tammy Slayter on September 22, 1984.
Mike and Tammy resided in Albany, where they raised their three children, Sara, Bryan, and Casey.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping and was most alive when he was off the radar, up in the tall timbers high on the mountain tops or in the rolling hills of the deserts sage brush. He lived for adventure and spent his years of fatherhood showing his children all that Oregon and the outdoors had to offer, taking them on hikes, hunts and trips that molded who they are. As the kids grew older, he found a new love for camping in a new way as he, and his wife Tammy, explored many campsites and created everlasting memories with their labs and camp trailer.
When he wasn’t on an adventure, you could find him playing and laughing with his grandchildren who brought a new level of joy to his life. He took great pride in his home and yard and took great pride in a perfect lawn, which was killed out and replanted each year to make sure there were no weeds. Outside of that, he was also dedicated to every task or project at hand to ensure it was absolutely perfect. Anything less was never acceptable. He could make or fix anything with just what he had on hand, and was often referred to as a MacGyver.
He was known most by his family and friends for his unmatched love for his family, goofy sense of humor and ability to use a quote from his favorite comedies in nearly any conversation, being a passionate OSU Baseball fan, and his quiet strength he showed in all circumstances. He was a man who you couldn’t help but be drawn to.
In 2015, Mike was diagnosed with IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) and was blessed to be the recipient of a double lung transplant at Stanford University July 7, 2016, and showed resilience and strength fighting for the last two years. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to create more memories as a family and have been overwhelmed by the love and support from our community, both near and far.
Mike was survived by father, Delmar and step-mother, Rose Stone; brother, Patrick Stone; sister, Molly Comer and brother-in-law, Ron Comer; wife, Tammy; children, Sara and Bobby Stravers, Bryan and Kristin Stone, Casey and Cassidy Stone; grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Camden, Michael and Allison.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Reta Stone; and grandchild, Henry Alan Stone.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would encourage you to sign up as an organ donor at www.organdonor.gov/register.html
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Grace Point Church 230 Clover Ridge Rd. NE Albany, Oregon 97322. All are welcome.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).