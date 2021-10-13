Michael A. Stoltz

November 6, 1940 - October 7, 2021

Michael Stoltz, 80, of Albany, passed away at home surrounded by his children, Rhonda, DeNel, Craig and Shawna, and his beloved partner, Gladys Hardin. Mike remained active until the last months of his very full life. In recent years, Mike and Gladys traveled to Mongolia to see the annual national celebration, took a safari across Kenya, cruised the Christmas markets of Europe, and ventured to the Galapagos and Machu Picchu. All this in addition to many visits to their families across Montana and Oregon that included eight children, 16 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Mike spent his childhood on the family ranch in Sunburst, Montana, with his brother, Pete, and sisters Sarah Lee, Alanna, and Arleyn. He was grateful to have visited with all his surviving siblings shortly before his passing. Mike was predeceased by his brother, Pete, and Mike's wife, Alice, to whom he was married for 50 years. Together, they raised four children and shared many adventures starting with running a small farm in rural Montana, becoming a federal extension agent, first in Montana, then in Oregon, and going on to travel the world.