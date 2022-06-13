May 23, 1967 - March 7, 2021

Merry (Smallwood) Rath, 53, tragically passed away in her home March 7, 2021.

She worked as a hair stylist at Northwest Hairlines for 30 years, and was a member of Living Faith Community Church.

Merry was known by friends and family for her bright, welcoming smile and her love of music, movies, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Marcia Smallwood, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andi and Jacob Pruett; son Tony Smallwood, and sister, Lesli Kramer.

A memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Philomath Methodist Church in Philomath, Oregon at 2:00 p.m.