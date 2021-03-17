Merle E. Caldwell

September 16, 1919 - February 24, 2021

Merle Caldwell was born Sept. 16, 1919 in Portland, Iowa. He attended Business College and worked as an accountant before serving in the army from 1942-1945.

Merle surrendered his life to Christ as a teenager and, while in the service, felt God's call to the ministry. He became a pastor and served churches from Alaska to Arizona. He was known for his enduring faith, concern for people, and deep love for God and His word.

In 2004, Merle lost his wife, Dorothy, after 62 years of marriage. He spent his last years in study and writing a book, "What I Learned about God in My First 99 Years."

Merle was predeceased by his parents, siblings, wife, and three grandsons. He will be greatly missed by his daughters: Marie Peters (Frank), Margaret Dyck (Arthur), Rebecca (Harold), and son Daniel; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many who considered him a spiritual father.

He died February 24, 2021 at the age of 101. According to his family, "he retained his zest for living, dry sense of humor, and keen mind until his death." Friends are invited to a celebration of Merle's life at Calvary Community Church, Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m.