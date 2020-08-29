merle Bunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merle Arvie Bunch

October 18, 1940 – August 24, 2020

Merle Arvie Bunch passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at OHSU from complications following Whipple Surgery due to a rare cancer in his small intestine. He fought hard and long with the OHSU staff always commenting on how stoic and tough he was. Merle grew up in Lebanon and lived in Albany most of his adult life. Early in his career, he worked in grocery and then McDonald Wholesale where he retired in 1996.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvie Floyd Bunch and LaVerna Doris Henson, sister, Doris Staley and grandson, Dakota. He is survived by his sister Loydine Whitehead (Lebanon) son, Brian Bunch (Sacramento) and daughter, Christine Bunch Menges, son-in-law, Greg Menges and grandchildren, Emerson and Finnegan (Salt Lake City), his dear friend of 40 years, Larry Fromdahl (Salem) and his beloved dog, Cuddles.

Merle was always the most gentle, easy going and none-assuming man. He was meticulous about his lawn, enjoyed camping, going for drives and enjoyed cars, even owning an extensive model car collection. Above all, he was a loving and supportive father to Brian and Christine. His burial will be at the Lacomb Cemetery with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.