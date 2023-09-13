Melvina (Eberle) Walter

Jan. 27, 1923 – Sept. 7, 2023

CORVALLIS - Melvina Walter was born in Brooklyn, NY to Melvina Scranton Eberle and George Appel Eberle. The Depression caused her family to relocate to the family farm in Reed Lake, MI, where Mel spent many happy years.

Mel then enrolled at the University of Michigan where she met her future husband, Austin F. Walter, a graduate student, on a blind date. Two months after her graduation they married in March of 1944. They were married for 52 years until Austin's death in 1996.

In 1950, a teaching position at Oregon State College for Austin brought the young couple and their infant daughter Reed to Corvallis.

In 1957, Mel joined the Corvallis School District as a full-time teacher at Harding Elementary School and later at Highland View Junior High School. Mel absolutely loved being a teacher for 24 years and earned a Master's degree plus 90 hours at OSU to advance her skills. In her 100th year, former students at Harding Elementary honored her at a reunion with song and letters of appreciation.

After her retirement in 1983, Mel began her second career as a dedicated community volunteer. Her many roles at the Corvallis Public Library reflected her deep love of books. Mel travelled around the state on behalf of the League of Women Voters and helped at the OSU Thrift Shop. She served on the Corvallis Oregon State University Symphony Board and was head of ushers at many concerts. She also enjoyed her involvement within the community of the Unitarian Universalist Church and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, OSU Folk Club, Willamette Supper Club, and Military Officers' Club.

At age 89, she moved out of her home and into Stoneybrook Lodge where she found a community of friends. Mel loved living at Stoneybrook. At home in her apartment, she was rarely seen without a book in her lap unless it was to watch a football game with one of her alma maters, OSU or UofM. Anyone within earshot knew of Mel's love of football. She was an enthusiastic fan and exploded into verbal joy with either team's successes.

By the last year of Mel's life, all three of her children and one of her two adult grandsons moved home to Corvallis.

Mel is survived by her two daughters: Reed Walter, Dana (Ron) Blaskovich; and son, Brett (Jena) Walter; and her two grandsons: Cooper and Logan (Em) Walter. Her love of life, her family, and her cherished friends, of whom she had many, was clear. She was a bright light and a dear soul. We will miss her.

Family and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle, Corvallis.

Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com/melvina-Walter/#!/Tributewall.

Donations may be made in Mel's name to the Friends of the Corvallis Benton County Library at https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/donations.