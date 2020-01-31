March 28, 1931 — January 14, 2020

Melvin “Mel” Scott Judah passed away the evening of Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 88 in the home that he built with his son, Eric, in Corvallis. Mel was born on March 28, 1931 in Nemaha County, Kansas, the son of the late Perry Judah and Dorothea (Johnson) Judah. He was raised in Kansas and later moved to Hillsboro, Oregon at age 10. Mel received his high school education at Hillsboro High School, where he later dropped out at the age of 16. Once he was of age, Mel served in the Army during the Korean War from 1950 – 1952 as a Private. He later received his college education at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University) where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Geology, following with a Master’s in Education.

Mel and Zenith Areline (Kiser) Judah were married on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956 in Hillsboro. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary April 1, 2019. As newlyweds and throughout their marriage, they enjoyed fishing on the Rogue River, camping, taking trips to Carson City, Nevada to visit Mel’s sister, Lora, spending weekends at the coast clam digging with Zenith’s family and spending time with family and friends.

Following their marriage, they resided in Forest Grove, Oregon and later moved to Corvallis, where they have resided ever since.

