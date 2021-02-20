Melvin L. Goff

June 25, 1937 - January 21, 2021

Melvin Loyd Goff, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the age of 83. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House with his daughter and granddaughter by his side.

Melvin was born on June 25th, 1937, in Corvallis to Carrie and Floyd Goff. He was the youngest of five boys. He grew up on a family farm out on Smith Loop. He attended Corvallis High School.

At the age of 17, he enlisted into the United States Coast Guard. He served for 20 years, retiring in 1975.

In 1968, he met the love of his life, Sharon, while stationed in Astoria, Oregon. They lived together for 49 years, until her death in 2018. They moved back to Corvallis in 1977 and raised four children. After retirement, in 1989, they settled down in south Corvallis.

Melvin loved old country music and attended live concerts on the Oregon coast. He loved to be with family and was always up for a road trip, reunion or gathering of friends.

He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was a loving father and grandfather who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them.