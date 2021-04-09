Melvin Flansberg

Melvin was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and moved out west when he was three years old. He lived many years in Willamina. He graduated from Willamina High School in 1957 and married Margot Downs in 1959. Melvin and his father John Flansberg started J. F. Logging Company in the mid 1960's and operated until the mid 1990's. Melvin drove trucks in Alaska and then later drove trucks for Penegor. Melvin left a legacy of teaching all his children and grandchildren the importance of a strong work ethic. Melvin learned to cut and polish various rocks and gems. He set them in rings and readied them for necklaces. He also enjoyed playing pinochle with family and friends.