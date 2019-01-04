July 22, 1965 — December 22, 2018
Melinda passed peacefully December 22, 2018 at home in Redmond, Oregon surrounded by her family.
She loved her boys and always put them and her family first. She loved watching her boys participate in many sports, especially Redmond Viper Baseball Club, 4-H, FFA and several other activities. She was a mother first but volunteered with many organizations – the early years of Redmond Youth Football, the Redmond Little League Board, the Pleasant Ridge Community Hall Board, the annual Powell Butte Lord’s Acre Day, and several school events at all levels as her boys grew up.
Melinda was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 22, 1965. In 1969, she and her mother moved back to Albany where her grandparents owned and operated Hub Dry Cleaners. She grew up there and graduated from West Albany High School in 1983.
She then attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, where she graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. While attending OSU, she met Cary “Charlie/Chuck” Penhollow and they were married June 6, 1992 at the Albany First Evangelical Church.
They then moved to Bend where she worked for a time as the membership coordinator for Crosswater Golf Course in Sunriver. When her three boys arrived on the scene, she became a loving mother and housewife. The family, including her mother Helen, later moved to a small farm in southwest Redmond near the Pleasant Ridge Community Hall.
Melinda is survived by her husband, Cary; sons, Brock, Holden and Grant; and mother, Helen Haseman, all of Redmond; cousins Debbie Butler and family of Redmond, Katie Schumacher and family of Beaverton, Oregon, and Butch Moore and family of Rockaway Beach, Oregon; father-in-law, Carroll Penhollow and brother-in-law Clay Penhollow of Redmond; and sister-in-law Cathy Kohanes and family of Cornelius, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lester O. and Helen J. Horton; aunt, Laura Moore; stepfather, Richard “Bub” Haseman; and mother-in-law, Sharon Penhollow.
A family graveside service will be held Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Powell Butte Christian Church, 13720 SW Hwy 126, Powell Butte, Oregon 97753.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Reed and staff at St. Charles Cancer Center; Chad, Kristi and Denice at Partners in Care Home Health & Hospice; and Aaron and staff at Redmond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Mr. and Miss Raven Program at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave, Redmond, Oregon 97756 (which supports the St. Charles Cancer Center), or to Partners in Care.
Please visit the online registry for the family at www.redmondmemorial.com.