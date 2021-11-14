May 8, 1929 - November 5, 2021

May Evedene Bennett passed away in her home on November 5, 2021.

Evedene was born in Yuma Country, Colorado, on May 8, 1929 to Marvin Ivy Bennett and Lucy Ehrhart Bennett. Her family moved to Sandy, Oregon, where she graduated high school and attended Lewis and Clark College on a music scholarship, graduating with a music degree in 1950.

In 1949 she married James Grant Russell and moved to Seattle where she gave birth to three daughters: Laurie Anna, Nola June and Rebecca Jane. Two years after the 1956 death of her husband, she married Joseph L Gunter. They moved to Albany in 1959 where son, J Peter Gunter, was born.

While her children were in school, Evedene completed a masters in education, and taught kindergarten, music, and first and second grade in local area schools. She also taught one year in Tonbridge England on a Fulbright Teacher Exchange Scholarship. She especially loved teaching the younger children.

Music was always an important part of her life. She performed, often with her autoharp or dulcimer, folk music from her parents' Appalachian ancestry which were taped for the U of O archives.

Some of her busy life involved leading a Great Books discussion group; helping to start the Albany Arts Festival in 1969; starting and chairing the Lewis & Clark Bi-Centennial group; Evedene was interested in researching her ancestry since high school and published books on three of these family lines. She was also an active with Friends of the Library, mushroom/truffle groups; local writing and reading groups, the local genealogical society and was very involved with her gardening.

Evedene was preceded in death by parents, all nine siblings: Frank, Ralph, Elmer, Orval, Henry, Ivy, Ina Gibson, Nola Emerick, and Evelyn Smith; both husbands and two children, Becky Russell Kelly and J Peter Gunter.

She leaves behind two daughters, Laurie Russell Queen Tomsha and Nola Russell; three grandchildren, William Queen, Geni Kelly and Stephen James Russell; four great grandchildren, William, Ashlie and Zavier Queen and Agnus Kelly, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m., with a reception following.