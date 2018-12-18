April 11, 1928 — December 15, 2018
Maxine Leola Gillett, 90, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
She was born April 11, 1928 at Ingram Island, Oregon and was raised by Harvey and Iona (Albertson) Wallace in the Willamette Valley.
Maxine graduated from Sweet Home High School as valedictorian.
She worked on multiple farms in the Willamette Valley including Elmer Walker’s farm in Crabtree and the Bob Cox family farm on Spicer Drive before retiring to McDowell Creek.
She married Alfred W. Gillett on February 29, 1948 in Linn County. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Lebanon.
Her hobbies included doing puzzles, reading, and gardening, crocheting, and playing Boggle with Alfred.
Maxine is survived by daughters, Juanita Estep of Terlton, Oklahoma, Diane Spencer of Glendale, Arizona, and Charolette Smail of Lebanon; sons, Allen Gillett of Gig Harbor, Washington and Kenneth Gillett of Lebanon; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Gillett; son, Wayne Gillett; brothers, Francis and Darryl Wooley; and sister, Bernice Wooley.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 20 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21 at the Free Methodist Church in Lebanon with a reception following. Burial will be at Alford Cemetery near Harrisburg.