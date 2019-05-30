November 14, 1930 — May 23, 2019
Maxine D. Davis, 88, of Salem passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Maxine was born November 14, 1930, in Yakima, Washington, to Michael and Celia (Johnson) Maier.
Maxine met and married Ervin Davis and to this union they had three children: Bob, Rick and Roseanne. She resided most of her life in the Albany/Brownsville/Lebanon area where she worked for many years as a bus driver for the Central Linn County School District. She enjoyed trips to the beach, collecting lighthouses, had a great sense of humor, and loved her family above all else. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Ervin (2007).
She survived by, her sons, Bob (Starla) and Rick (Trish); daughter, Roseanne (Frank) Hartness; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Maxine will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302.
