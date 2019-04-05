1930 — 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Maxine Clarice Short announce her passing on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Maxine was 88 and was born in Tacoma, Washington on October 22, 1930. She was the daughter of William and Gladys Luhr, who owned and operated a fishing and boat rental business at Luhr Beach in Olympia, Washington. Maxine grew up enjoying the Nisqually Flats of Olympia with brother, Bill and attended Olympia High School and later attended Olympia Business College.
She married Robert Short in August of 1949, with whom she lovingly raised their family in the Seattle area. Throughout their retirement years in Corvallis, she enjoyed her family, sewing, golfing and was an avid and talented quilter. Maxine was truly a generous, kind, thoughtful and loving soul who will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving family: husband, Robert; sons, Brian of the Seattle area, Donald and his wife, Carolyn of the Seattle area, and Michael and his wife, Liza and their children, Nicholas and Katherine of North Carolina.
She is preceded in passing by her daughter, Kathleen of Seattle; and her parents, William and Gladys Luhr; and brother, Bill.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis (501 NW 25th St.). A small reception will follow the service. Demoss-durdan is handling the arrangements. www.demossdurdan.com.
In lieu of flowers, at the family’s request, donations in Maxine’s name may be made to Quilts from Caring Hands, a nonprofit located in Corvallis which makes and distributes quilts to needy children. Their address is 922 Circle Blvd. Suite 160 PMB #238, Corvallis, OR 97330-1410. www.quiltsfromcaringhands.com.