February 25, 1930 — July 10, 2019
Maxine Ballard Barnett finished her life’s journey on July 10, 2019 in White Salmon, Washington at the age of 89.
Born in Abilene, Texas on February 25, 1930, Maxine was the daughter of Edith Ketchum Ballard and Modril Ballard. Maxine graduated from Abilene High School and went on to earn a degree in Music Education at Hardin-Simmons University in 1951.
She married her classmate and husband of 61 years, Cecil Benton Barnett in 1948.
Maxine and Cecil lived most of their married life in Oregon, originally in Camas Valley and Oakland and later settling in the Corvallis area.
Always interested in learning, she worked toward a Master’s Degree in Counseling at Oregon State University in 1970.
She moved to The Dalles after the passing of Cecil in 2010, and later to Tennessee until 2014 when she moved to Washington State where she spent the last years of her life.
Maxine was pre-deceased by her youngest daughter, Linda Barnett.
She left behind her three other children, Dwight Dean Barnett and his wife, Joni of Smyrna, Tennessee, Dr. Patrick Allen Barnett and his wife, Dr. Barbara Greco of Hampden, Massachusetts, and Diane Doede and husband, David of Trout Lake, Washington. Maxine also left behind seven grandchildren, Clara Swope and husband, Ian of Vancouver, Washington, Greta Hancoup and husband, Brandon of Kent, Washington and Alec Doede and wife, Lacey of Trout Lake, Washington, Nathan Barnett and wife, Julie of McMinneville, Oregon, Evan Barnett and wife, Linda of Nolensville, Tennessee, Michael and Stephen Barnett of Nashville, Tennessee. She also had 11 great-grandchildren whom she adored, Titus, Gwendolyn and Lincoln Swope, Ethan and Amelia Hancoup, and Reed, Finley, Hudson and Eleanor Doede, and Levi and Maisie Barnett. Maxine left behind two beloved sisters, Wynogene Gustin of Colorado and Marcene Correll of California.
Maxine spent much of her life devoted to the care of her husband and family. She enjoyed most being with her family. She was a devout Christian and child evangelist teaching Bible schools and camps in her community for many years. Maxine and Cecil founded the Northwest Hills Baptist Church in Corvallis.
She loved classical music, baking, photography, gardening and caring for her apple orchard in Philomath. She made wonderful creative cakes for the birthdays of her children and grandchildren. She delighted in cooking favorite meals for them when they visited.
Maxine will be missed with loving memory.
With the love of her children and grandchildren, she was laid to rest at the Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath on July 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.