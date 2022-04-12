Max W. Edwards

April 22, 1935 - April 9, 2022

Max Willard Edwards, 86, of Sweet Home, died April 9, 2022 in Albany.

Max was born April 22, 1935 in Lacomb, Oregon the son of Cecil and Charlotte (Clark) Edwards.

Max married Earlene Holifield in 1957 and later served in the Army where he worked as a courier while stationed in Germany.

Max had worked for Georgia Pacific in Toledo, Oregon and later as a supervisor in North Carolina and Montana. He returned to Oregon in 1975 settling in Sweet Home and went to work for Tomco Mill, where he had an industrial accident that broke his back and caused numerous injuries. He was told he would never walk again but through determination and hard work he was able to walk again. However, he was never able to work again.

Max enjoyed tinkering, painting, wood working, building almost life size lawn ornaments that were wooden cows cut out of plywood and painted.

He was preceded in death by his wife Earlene in 2007, and siblings Marceil, Kathleen, Phyliss and Rex.

Max is survived by his children Randy and Maxanne; dear friend Virjean Hoover; grandchildren Cherie and Tyler; great-grandchildren Henry and Jayme.

A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 18, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Toledo Cemetery in Toledo, Oregon.