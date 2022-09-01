September 21, 1937 - August 15, 2022

Max Arthur Pope was born on September 21, 1937 in McMinnville, Oregon to Cryil and Opal (Walton) Pope.

He grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School. Upon graduation, Max enlisted in the Marines in 1955. Max received a Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged on June 12, 1963.

Max married Roberta (Donnelly) Pope on July 9, 1960. Max worked at Veals Furniture Factory, Stayton Cannery and Oremet before going into business for him self. Max purchased Hasty Freez, and then Westies Drive In ( now Rodger's) and was a partner in The Herford Steer, he also remodeled historic homes and had rental properties.

Max and Roberta retired and moved to Newport, Oregon in 1996. He started his passion for fitness in his forties by competing in triathlons. Max then found his real passion: bodybuilding. He competed at the national level and won a national title in the Masters Division. For more than a decade, he would go on to judge and train other aspiring bodybuilders. Max found great joy spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Max is survived by wife Roberta; son Tony Pope; daughter Dayna (Pope) Dagan and husband Moshe; his grandchildren Natalle (Dagan) Rothstein and husband Ronnie, Harrison Pope and Alexandra Glover, Sara (Dagan) Schmadeka and husband Daron, Nathan Dagan and wife Samantha, Aaron Pope, Kyle Pope, Julianne Pope and his great-grandchildren Lukas Rothstein, Adalynn Dagan, Ezra Schmadeka and sister Lois. He was preceded in death by parents Cryil and Opal; siblings Bobby and Marie and daughter Lisa.