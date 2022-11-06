June 13, 1927 - October 29, 2022

Maurine June Humbert, 95, of Lebanon, passed away October 29, 2022 at Avamere Nursing Home.

Maurine was born on June 13, 1927 in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin to Dewey Albertus and Bernice (Leppla) Albertus.

Maurine married Rene Paul Humbert on July 29, 1950. He was the love of her life. Her beloved husband, Rene died on June 11, 2002.

Maurine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings and great-grandson, Carter Ray Wright.

Maurine is survived by her daughters, Sharon and her husband, Dean Noll, Cathy and her husband, Bill Clark, Lynne and her husband, Perry Wright, six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to Maurine's Memorial Service, 4:00 pm, Friday, November 11, 2022 at DeMoss-Durdan, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis.

Condolences may be left at www.demossdurdan.com.