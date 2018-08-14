December 20, 1940 — July 30, 2018
Maureen was a remarkable woman who loved her family, her friends and her dogs fiercely, generously and unconditionally.
Well-read, articulate and humble, she taught many of us through words and example how to live honorably, to give, and to spread light in this world. She taught us how to do our jobs with intelligence and compassion, she supported us in our joys and sorrows. “Reenie” walked with us, gathered us in her home, fed us, laughed with us, adored our children and grandchildren — and she was adored in return. Our homes, our hearts and our memories are filled with her.
Maureen was born on December 20, 1940, to parents Leo J. and Ethel (McGoldrick) Flynn. She was raised in Los Altos, California, and graduated from San Jose State in 1962.
She moved to Corvallis in 1973. Here, she raised her two sons, Mike and Matt Boie. In her professional life, she worked with youth at Children's Services in San Jose, California and then for many years at OCWCOG Senior and Disability Services.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael (and Anne) Boie and grandson, Max of Brooklyn, New York, and Matthew (and Ania) Boie and grandsons, Colin, Neil and Patrick of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by her brother, Leo Flynn of Pasadena, California; beloved nieces and nephews; extended family members and many friends, including the "YaYas," her sisters of the heart.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Stephen T. Flynn, formerly of Ashland, Oregon.
No formal services are planned per her request; however, she had a special place in her heart for the Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place, Corvallis, OR 97333 should you wish to make a donation in her honor.
