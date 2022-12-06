Maureen "Denise" Clarke

August 31, 1966 – December 3, 2022

Maureen "Denise" Clarke's love of life did not come to an end with her death. Maureen passed away on December 3, 2022 due to her body's response to an unhealthy set of circumstances. Her many loved ones will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Denise was born to Robert and Roberta Bateman, August 31, 1966, in Billings, Montana. Raised in the Bitterroot Valley in western Montana for most of her childhood, she had a love of the rivers, thickets, fields, and wildlife. She was fond of saying that it was more a case of her belonging to the land than the land belonging to her family.

After leaving high school she pursued any number of jobs, but being a mother was always her true vocation. Anyone who knew Denise understood her complete devotion to her five children, and she spent 17 years raising them as a single parent. During that time she built a nearly 20-year career in Facilities at Oregon State University, and also put herself through college, eventually earning two degrees.

She married her beloved husband, David Clarke, in 2011, referring to him as "everything she never knew she always wanted".

She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, David, children Sarah Rogers, Michael Rogers (Brandi), Matthew Thornberry, Rebecca Thornberry (Jeremy), and Adam Thornberry (Stephanie), as well as three grandchildren, Mara, Blair, and Thomas. She is also survived by six sisters, two brothers, and a wide circle of extended family and friends, all of whom she cherished.

Denise's life was one of laughter, zest, and love. She insisted on these things, even in the face of adversity.

For those inclined, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Denise's name be made to St. Jude Childre's Hospital. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.