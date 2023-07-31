May 14, 1927 – July 26, 2023

Maudie Lee, 96, passed away on July 26, 2023 at Brookdale Care Home in Salem, OR, where she resided for 12 years.

Prior to Salem, she was a long time resident of Lebanon, OR. She was kind, sweet and funny; and a blessing for her family and anyone who knew her. The best mother to Sheryl Hobbs and Jeanne Daily. The best grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, lifetime member of Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and 40/8.

She and her late husband, Max Lee, traveled to every state, even enjoyed a few overseas jaunts. She worked in the Lebanon Hospital kitchen for decades. She sold Avon for years, and loved having visits with the ladies several times a week.

Maudie will be forever in our hearts and we are truly blessed to have had her as our mom.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.