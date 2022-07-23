Matthew Willard Stephens

Matt grew up in Sacramento, California and graduated from Oregon State University in 1980. He married Stefni Olson in 1981, in Ontario, Oregon. Their three daughters, Tassay, Krissa, and Deedra, were born in Caldwell, Oregon. Matt taught for the Payette School district until 1991 when the family moved back to Corvallis. Matt taught science in Salem and Corvallis until he and Stefni retired to Pacific City in 2014. Matt was an avid fisherman and a board member of the Nestucca Anglers organization. Other activities he enjoyed were playing his guitar, going for walks with his pugs and vacations in Mexico but right up there next to fishing was spending time with his grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters, seven grandchildren, three sisters, and a brother.