December 11, 1983 — July 30, 2018
With heavy hearts, the family of Matthew Mark Schill announces his sudden death on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the age of 34.
An Oregon native, Matt spent the majority of his childhood in Vernonia and Salem. He was a graduate of McKay High School (2002), Oregon State University (2007), and Cornerstone School of Ministry (2011). He most recently worked as a youth outreach coordinator in Corvallis and served and mentored wholeheartedly.
Matt is survived by his sister, Linda Copeland (Stephen); niece, Aurora; nephews, Jonah and Bradley; and numerous extended family members and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Dan and Victoria Schill.
He will be forever remembered by all who knew him for his humor, laugh, and example of care for others.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Calvary Church, 2125 NW Lester Ave., Corvallis. In keeping with Matt’s passion for Oregon State, wear black and orange or Beaver gear.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Matt’s honor to SouthSide Youth Outreach (http://www.ssyocorvallis.org).
Arrangements were made with DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory, www.demossdurdan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.