Marylee Murray

1924 – 2020

The winter of 1924 was especially bitter. Pierce and Elida Jenks were concerned it would be hard to travel from the Tangent area to the hospital for the birth of their baby, so they stayed in Albany until their daughter, Marylee Jenks, was born.

Marylee grew up on the Tangent area farm with her sister Carolyn and brother Richard. She experienced the transition from farming with horses to tractors and helped her mother feed a team of farmhands during the summer. Growing their own meat and eggs, maintaining a large garden, and preserving their own produce was a normal part of farm life.

Marylee developed a love of the land that stayed with her all her life. She lived on the farm most of her life except for the adventure of moving to San Francisco with her sister. San Francisco is where Marylee met and fell in love with Hector Murray (or Gene as he was known). They raised their family in California until they were able to return to the Tangent farm. Marylee and Gene became active and loved in the Tangent and Albany area.