September 10, 1933 — July 12, 2018
Maryann O’Connor Nicol passed away quietly at her home in La Jolla, California on July 12, 2018 in the presence of her loving family.
Maryann was born in Los Angeles, California on September 10, 1933 to John E. O’Connor and Bernice Washburn O’Connor.
In 1941, her family moved to Corvallis, where she enjoyed an idyllic childhood, spending much of her young life on her grandparents’ nearby farm at the headwaters of the South Fork of the
Alsea River.
Extraordinarily active, Maryann was president of the Corvallis Spartan’s Pep Club while on the Rally Squad, prom court and Girl’s Chorus. Maryann graduated from Corvallis High School in 1951. She then attended Sacred Heart Nursing School in Eugene.
In 1952, Maryann married Donovan “Jack” Nicol and moved to the family’s MC Ranch in Warner Valley, Oregon, where their two children, Mark and Dana, were born.
Later, Maryann was an accomplished independent businesswoman, residing in Medford and Bend until she retired to California in the mid-1990s.
Maryann will be remembered for her keen intellect, common sense values, and natural honesty. She preferred deep conversation to idle chat, and treated people from all walks of life with respect.
Always beautifully dressed, Maryann had a natural sense of style. A talented designer and event planner, and a remarkable cook, she enjoyed entertaining and kept an elegant, welcoming home.
She held a lifelong passion for reading. Maryann’s fondest memories were her family’s picnics “in the meadow on the river in a grove of trees,” and sitting with her kindred spirit and grandmother, Neena, on the farmhouse porch, “quietly reading and learning to think.”
The Nicol family extends deepest gratitude to Maryann’s caregivers, who grew to be her good friends.
Maryann was a devoted mother, and a loving Nonni to five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was a beautiful, kind-hearted woman who will forever live with her family and loved ones in memory.
A private interment service was held in Klamath Falls, Oregon.