September 25, 1940 — July 2, 2019
Maryann Lybarger of Lebanon died on July 2, 2019.
She was born on September 25, 1940, in Lisbon, Portugal to Frank Leo Waldron and Antonita Sanchez Sepulveda Waldron. When she was three months old she and her mother sailed to New York City to meet her father who had just finished his time in the U.S. Navy.
As a young child she grew up in Carbondale, Illinois. She graduated in 1958 from University High School on the campus of Southern Illinois University. She received a four year scholarship and received her degree in education at SIU. While in college, she also worked part time as a secretary and belonged to Sigma Kappa Sorority.
While attending SIU, she met George Lybarger who had just received a BS Degree in Business. They were married in August 1962. One year later their son, David R. Lybarger was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. When David started Kindergarten Maryann began her first teaching job…7th and 8th grade Language Arts/Literature.
After five years, they next moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. There, she did some substitute teaching and honed her bridge skills. George was then transferred to Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago where Maryann taught 5th grade for five years.
George’s last transfer with the telephone company was to Lebanon in 1979. For the next 20 years, Maryann taught at Seven Oak Middle School. She took many classes during that time that enabled her to keep up-to-date with the latest educational trends. She was active in several bridge groups, P.E.O., water aerobics, Jazzercise, Alpha Delta Kappa (a teacher’s sorority) and Beta Sigma Phi. After retiring, she did substitute teaching and tutoring for five years.
In her retirement, Maryann still continued to play in several bridge groups, attend Chapter DA P.E.O. meetings, work the Word Jumble every morning, and volunteered over 3000 hours at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She served on the SLCH Auxiliary Board for many years. Many of Maryann’s students live in the community. She enjoyed staying in contact with them and their parents. She was greatly loved by all who knew her.
Maryann and George made a yearly trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico area for over seventeen years where they relaxed and enjoyed the sunshine. They also made several trips to Hawaii and went on three cruises to the Caribbean Islands and Mexico.
Maryann was preceded in death by her mother; father; and a three-year old sister.
She is survived by husband, George; son, David; grandson, Brandon Lybarger; sister, Toni Jones; brother, John Waldron; step-granddaughter, Brittney Scott; and nephew, Brent Jones.
A memorial for Maryann will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the River Center in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association through Huston-Jost Funeral Home.