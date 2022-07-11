Mary Sue Stuckey

Born in Blanchard, Oklahoma, on June 12, 1939, she was the daughter of Bruce and Violet Swanson. After her children were grown, she received her nursing degree from Linn-Benton Community College in 1986 and was employed as an RN at various hospitals throughout the area, primarily Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She enjoyed camping, garage sales, the experience of trying new things, and spending time with family and friends. She will be most remembered for her laid-back manner, beautiful hair and smile, her ability to freely laugh, and to always see the good in people. She is survived by her husband Thomas; children Jeff, Chris (D'Arcy) and Michael (Toni); 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her brothers Danny and Donny Swanson, and sister Carlotta Hughes. Her viewing will be on July 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany. There will also be a graveside service for her on July 13, at 10:30 a.m., at Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland.