January 20, 1942 - September 3, 2022

CORVALLIS - On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Mary "Sue" Martin Metzger, a wife, loving mother of two daughters, sister, grandma, and friend passed away at age 80.

Sue was born January 20, 1942 in Corvallis, OR. Her parents William L. and Grace B. Martin preceded her in death.

Sue attended Bellfountain Grade School, Monroe and Corvallis High Schools. Sue was homecoming queen and graduated in 1958. She then moved to Portland to attend Portland State where she met George Adams. They were married and had two daughters, Pamela and Lisa.

Sue continued her education while working full time and raising her daughters. She graduated in 1985 from City College with a degree in business.

Sue worked as the traffic manager at Wagner Mining Equipment for many years. She met her current husband, Tom Metzger, as he toured the Wagner facility; they married in 1982.

Sue was known for her infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit, and her gracious, caring heart.

Sue loved spending time with her family, enjoyed music, gardening, cooking, the Oregon coast, and sunsets. Sue supported Broadway in Portland, which she enjoyed attending with her brother, sister-in-law, and daughters. Sue was a loyal supporter of her grandchildren's activities and sporting events.

She is survived by her husbands; daughters; brother Keith L. Martin, his wife Sandra; and their son Jon; son-in-law Franklin Hansen; grandsons: Jack W. Cole, Zacheriah Hansen, Joshua Hansen; and step grandchildren: Travis, Jennifer, Erin, and Michael Cole.

A graveside celebration of life for Sue will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Sue will be laid to rest with three generations of the Martin family at Mt. Union Historic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sue's memory to the OHSU Layton Aging & Alzheimer's Disease Center at https://donate.ohsufoundation.org/sue-metzger.