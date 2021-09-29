Mary Nell Lovell

She lived in Dierks, Arkansas for 15 years, then moved to California for two years, then back to Arkansas, when she met Cleo Jr. Lovell in 1947. Mary and Cleo were married on December 17, 1948 in Saline County, Arkansas. The two were quite the pair and their personalities complimented each other nicely. They loved to travel and attend flea markets, swap meets, and garage sales. Mary gave birth to their first son, Jerry Wayne Lovell on October 10, 1949 in Arkansas and soon after moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. They lived in Oregon until 1954 and moved back to Arkansas and had a son named Thomas Edward Lovell, born June 28, 1955. Cleo and Mary had a daughter in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 20, 1960 and then moved back to Turner, Oregon in 1963.