1942 — June 7, 2018
Mary Morris died June 7, 2018 after a battle with cancer. She was 75. She leaves her husband John, and sons William, Iain, and Patrick, daughters-in-law Liz, and Desiree, and grandsons Landon, and Everett. She has a younger sister, Barbara, who still lives in the long time family home in East Morton, West Yorkshire.
Mary was an english teacher at the Children's Farm Home, and then at Philomath High School for many years. She also supervised teaching interns from the MAT program at OSU. She also taught freshman english at OSU. She extended her teaching skills in organizing and teaching a summer course for Corvallis Parks and Recreation titled "Shake Hands With Shakespeare" helping students to put on and act in Shakespeare Plays.
Mary was born in Bamford in northern England. She came from a Scottish family clan who were stone builders. She attended Bradford Girls Grammar School. She then attended Birmingham University earning a degree in English Literature. She then obtained a teaching credential from Bristol Teachers College. Mary taught english for several years in London before going to Kenya, East Africa to teach english at Machakos Girls Boarding School near Nairobi. During this time she met her husband, John, who was a US Peace Corps Volunteer working for the Kenya Ministry of lands and settlement.
Mary and John settled in Corvallis in 1971 and have lived here ever since. Their three sons attended Corvallis Schools and went on to graduate from colleges, Carleton, Macalester, and University of Oregon.
Mary loved teaching and the theater, particularly Shakespeare Plays, making many trips with John to London and Stratford going to plays and visiting friends and family.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute.