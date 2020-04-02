Mary Martha Carr

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1941 – 2020

Mary Martha was born on December 4, 1941 in Salem, Oregon to Ivan Parker and Viola Mills Parker.

She was the first of 10 children. She attended WyEast High School (1957) in Hood River, Oregon, as did Jamie Carr, who she married September 15, 1962. In 1980 she graduated from OSU with a BA in Home Economics and in 1987, a BS in Elementary Education (with high scholarship), also from OSU. She managed these two degrees while raising five children. Later in life, she also completed the Master Gardener program at OSU.

Professionally, Mary Martha was a substitute teacher and Reading Specialist in the Corvallis Public Schools for many years.

A born teacher and helper, Mary Martha loved sharing her skills and knowledge and was always generous with her time. She was a camp fire troop leader and director of the summer day camp program for several years. She was a crisis counselor at Sunflower House, a volunteer coordinator at Stone Soup and a contributor to quilts from caring hands, which provides quilts to at-risk children. She organized great family reunions which always included communal meals and craft projects.