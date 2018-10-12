November 27, 1920 — September 5, 2018
Meg was born November 27, 1920, in Childress, Texas, to William and Lucille Schmitt. When she was two-years old, the family moved to Sacramento, where she lived until 1940 when she enrolled at Oregon State College majoring in Home Economics. It was there that she met her future husband, Henry R. Smith.
Following the end of World War II, the couple moved to The Dalles and opened The Dalles Pharmacy. Meg became known as a gourmet cook and was a frequent judge of preserves, pies and sewing at local country fairs. She was a proud member of the American Association of University Women and The Dalles Art Association. Meg served as the director of The Dalles Art Center and The Dalles Senior Center.
In 1980, Meg moved to Albany as the director of the senior center.
While in Albany, she reconnected with Bryce Watson, who had taken her to their high school prom. They married on July 12, 1989.
Meg was preceded in death by Bryce; and her sons, Geoff and Kevin.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Claire Ishii) and Marty; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery.
The family offers their deep thanks to the staff at Timberhill Place Assisted Living who provided such loving care to Meg while she lived there.
Meg requested no services.