March 8, 1935 — October 9, 2019
Mary Louise Ray was born to William H. Bowker and Jeanne E. (Downey) Bowker on March 8, 1935 in Cherokee, Iowa. She was one of four children raised by the Bowkers. At the age of ten, Mary and her family moved from Iowa to California.
After graduating from Roswell High School and living in El Paso Texas, she returned to California.
Mary continued her education in several places including Rancho Santiago, California; USC in Los Angeles, California; Lewis and Clark College in Portland; and Linn Benton Community College in Albany.
Mary worked as a medical professional for over 50 years. She started her career at a family practice in California before going on to work for Dr. William Fisher in Portland and Dr. William Endicott in Albany. She moved to California and worked at an orthopedic surgery office. Mary retired briefly and then went to work for Dr. Jan Frost office in Corvallis.
Mary volunteered in her community throughout her life. She was a member of the Federated Women’s Club and started the clothing center in Lebanon. She was an active volunteer for Donate Life, where she become the Samaritan Volunteer of the year. She spent many years teaching students in schools about the importance of becoming an organ donor. She supplied the Albany Hospice House with Memorial Candles. She was also a member of the United Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon.
Mary is survived by her son, Jim Ray and D’Ann Eakin of Las Vegas, Nevada; her half-brothers, Donald Bowker of Eugene, and Eugene Bowker of Seattle; her sister, Roberta (Miles) Hokuf of California; three grandchildren, Cory, Bryan, and Kyle; two nieces and two nephews.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents; and her son, William (Bill) Carl Ray.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s honor to SafeHaven Humane Society or Donate Life America in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany, OR 97321.