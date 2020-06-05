March 24, 1921 – May 17, 2020
Mary Louise Beach, 99, was born in Albany, to Calvin Victor Yates and Grace Yates (Swank), both descendants of Oregon pioneers. She grew up with her two older sisters on a farm near the Oakville church where her father was the choir director and her mother was the organist. She had no bicycle but had a pony that she rode all around the community. Many years later she managed the rental of the 600 acres called Yates Farms.
Mary Louise graduated from Corvallis High School in 1938 with the first class that had attended 3 years in what was then the new high school on 11th street. She played the alto saxophone and performed the “Flight of the Bumble Bee” for a state contest. She went on to major in music at the University of Oregon, belonged to the Oregon Music Teachers Association and taught piano in her home for 30 years.
She married Leo D. Beach on July 17, 1941, days before he went to serve with the Navy in the Pacific. They were married for 60 years. During WWII she was the “Singing Lady” for School of the Air on KOAC radio and bookkeeper for Sunny Brook Dairy.
Mary was an avid homemaker, sewing clothes for their three children and decor for homes on Peoria Road, Taylor Street in Corvallis and finally outside of town on Highway 34. She was rarely seen without knitting needles and an arm bag of yarn for her latest project. The family would camp at Honeyman State Park each summer until 1967 when they purchased property on Fern Ridge Lake and she took to swimming, water skiing and sailing as well as decorating the various stages of the cabin there.
She belonged to many organizations including Women for Agriculture, Crossroads International, Order of Eastern Star, The ARC of Benton County, Owatanna Dance Club, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and the First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School, played piano for classes, served on various committees and was an elder and a deacon. She volunteered as a den mother for Cub Scouts, Bluebird leader, Mother Advisor for Rainbow Girls, Fish, the ARC, Therapy Dogs, Dial-A-Bus and the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Mary Louise was preceded in death by husband Leo in 2001 and daughter Alice in 2004. She is survived by sons Calvin Beach of Eugene and William Beach of Portland as well as grandchildren Jason Beach, Jeff Himber, Wesley Godard, Lindsay Demaray, Jackson Godard, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at Crystal Lake Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the ARC of Benton County or First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis.
