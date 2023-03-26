ALBANY - Mary Lou (Whitefoot) Schubert was born on June 12, 1933 in Grand Island, Nebraska to proud parents Harry and Lula Whitefoot. She died on March 17, 2023, at the age of 89 in Albany, Oregon. She endured a courageous journey through Alzheimer's disease, receiving compassionate care from Bonaventure of Albany Memory Care and Signature Hospice. She died peacefully surrounded and supported by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her younger sister Joyce Ann, and older brothers Harry Jr., Duane, and Jerry.

Mary Lou grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island High School in 1951. Mary Lou was a Job's Daughters Beauty Queen and served as her Junior High School's Vice President where she met her husband-to-be, Carl Schubert Jr. They enjoyed Theatre Arts and Chorus together and the High School Sweethearts married soon after their High School graduation.

They celebrated their 71st anniversary on December 27, 2022. Mary Lou worked briefly as a Legal Assistant before moving with Carl to begin their adventurous life. Taking them to California, Hawaii, and Wyoming, before settling their family in Simi Valley, California for 40 years. Carl and Mary Lou retired in Corvallis, Oregon for the past 26 years. Mary Lou worked as a homemaker, an Instructional Aide (teaching children in developing their perceptual-motor skills), and an Administrative Legal Assistant. Always an adventurous, kind, humorous, and determined person, Mary Lou earned her nickname, Moxie, at an early age. She always put others first. She was active in the United Methodist Church, often volunteering in various services. She also served as President of the Lady Elks for Corvallis Elks Lodge 1413.

Mary Lou was a devoted and loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her husband Carl; sister-in-Law Janet Schubert; sons: Steven, Michael (Alma), James (Remie); and her daughter Lori Ann Kisler (Tony). Mary Lou has seven adoring Grandchildren: (Sienna, Alicia, Olema, Blaine, Emily, Spencer, Chloee) and six great-grandchildren: (Homer, Hollis, Harken, Jameson, Weston, Cayden). Numerous nieces and nephews all have fond memories of her. She was often heard saying goodbye with a cheerful "Okie-dokie artichoke-ie" and giving you "that's the Good Stuff" with a nod and a wink.

Mary Lou will forever be a ray of sunshine to everyone who has heard her loving song and experienced her warm and bright presence. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the ALS Association and the Alzheimer's Association.