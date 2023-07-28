December 7, 1936 – July 24, 2023

Mary Lou Hill, 86, died July 24, 2023 at Santiam Gardens in Jefferson, OR.

She was born in Ellery, IL on December 7, 1936 to Ira L. And Rena A. Walters Carlton. She attended Longfellow Grade School and 3 years at Mt. Carmel High in Mt. Carmel, IL, graduating her senior year from Albany Union High in Albany, OR in 1954. Returning to Mt. Carmel, she married Donald D. Hill in April 1955. She worked several years for Raibley's IGA in Mt. Carmel.

The family moved first to Albany, OR in 1969, then to Jefferson, OR in 1972. She worked 23 years for Herrold & Jensen Implement Co. as bookkeeper & office manager until their closing, then worked 5 years as a bookkeeper for Commercial Titanium Castings, until her retirement at the end of July 1999.

She has been a member of the American Businesswomen's Association for 21 years, holding several offices, and a 19 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 51.

She enjoyed crafts, gardening, travelling, and researching genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald in 1976, a son Donald Ray Hill in 1988, her parents, and by sisters Ruth Bunting of Albany and Betty J. Bradham of Mr. Carmel, IL.

She is survived by daughters, Mary A. Claflin of Salem, OR and Jerri L. Christensen of Jefferson, OR, and by two grandsons, Ryan and David Claflin of Salem, OR.

Interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany, OR.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.