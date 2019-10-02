September 25, 1932 — September 28, 2019
Mary Anderson, 87, of Albany passed away Saturday at her home.
Born in Elk City, Oklahoma to Taylor and Pearl (Gas) Green, Mary was raised in Elk City and then lived in Eureka, California, Vallejo, California, Santa Rosa, California, and then settled in Redwood Valley, California to raise her family of three children with her husband L.D. They moved to Oregon in March of 2018 to be closer to their youngest daughter.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who attended the Ukiah Assembly of God and served as the church organist for many years. She also played the organ for her gospel group, “The Harmony Makers.”
Mary is survived by her husband, L.D. of Albany; daughters, Linda Allen of Redwood Valley and Larquetta Reddell of Albany; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Don; and nine siblings.
Mary and L.D. just celebrated their 71st Anniversary on Sept. 26, 2019.
A viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Ukiah Cemetery in Ukiah, California.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
