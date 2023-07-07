September 25, 1929 - June 23, 2023

A loving mother and wife, with a quick and mischievous sense of humor, Jo Price passed away on June 23, 2023, joining her husband, Fred Price, who passed in 2014. They are dancing together once again.

Jo was born in Carlton, Oregon, the third child and only daughter of Mina and Frank McKimens. She grew up in Carlton until her family moved to McMinnville before her junior year of High School. After graduating from McMinnville High in 1947, Jo attended OSU where she studied Secretarial Science and joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. It was there, while engaged to another, she met Fred Price, a local boy who stole her heart. They married in 1950.

They had four children between 1952 and 1959. Jo was a full-time mother providing the home where all her children's friends wanted to visit. She also managed the bookkeeping for their two businesses. Dinners were looked forward to as the family gathered nightly. She learned to be a great cook. She and Fred had many friends in Corvallis where they had monthly meals with their potluck group, danced at the Tilikum club and she played Bridge, Mai Jong and participated in a bowling league. Jo was a member of PEO Chapter S for 68 years. She was also part of the Assistance League and she and Fred spent many hours volunteering for the Old Mill School. She was artistic trying her hand at Tole painting, calligraphy and stained- glass creations. All of which are represented in her children's homes in some form or another. After her children were out of school, she went to work for 10 years at the Financial Aid office at OSU.

Fred and Jo and their family traveled to Hawaii in 1974 where they fell in love with the island of Kauai and went back to the Mokihana every winter for 40 years. The last of the 40 years was 2014. That year the entire family went and spread some of Fred's ashes at the place they loved so much with their Moki family. Jo was fun! She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was smart and creative and loved her family. She had many friends and was a good friend and mother. The family traveled together on two big trips, one in 1998 on a trip to Greece and again in 2005 on a trip to Italy.

After Fred passed in 2014, Jo spent two more years in Corvallis before moving to Vancouver, Washington to be close to all her children. We are grateful to have been able to spend so much time with her these past years.

She is survived by her children: Debi Jones (Ron), Laurie Smith (Jon), Kathy Kinion (Dan) and Greg Price (Mary), all of Vancouver. She is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many friends and relatives who loved her.

They will all miss her guidance, love, and sense of humor.

Special thanks to Camas View Senior Care where she lived her last two years. Delia, Tamara, Yolanda and Fabiola took such good care of her and loved her as if she was their own mother. We are forever grateful.

A celebration of her life will be Friday, July 28th from 1:00-4:00 at the home of Sharon and Mike Day, 3291 NW Buttercup Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330. Stories will be shared!

Donations in her memory can be made out to: PEO Foundation, OR Ch S, #7214 and sentto Debi Jones, 12202 NE 58th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98686.